PFG Investments LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.28 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

