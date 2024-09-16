Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Update

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Planet Image International Price Performance
Shares of YIBO opened at $2.60 on Monday. Planet Image International has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
