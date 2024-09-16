Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Planet Image International Price Performance

Shares of YIBO opened at $2.60 on Monday. Planet Image International has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Planet Image International

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.