Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Portland General Electric 9.24% 9.15% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and Portland General Electric”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.89 $613.00 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $3.21 billion 1.56 $228.00 million $2.61 18.62

Analyst Recommendations

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portland General Electric.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Portland General Electric 1 2 4 0 2.43

Talen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $45.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Talen Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

