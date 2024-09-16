Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,786 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.17 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

