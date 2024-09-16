Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $1,879,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TM opened at $175.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.