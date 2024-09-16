Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,012 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

