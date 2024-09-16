PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of PROS worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 183,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PROS by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

PROS Stock Up 3.7 %

PRO opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.