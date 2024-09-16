ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stake Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Trading Down 5.0 %

TWM stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

