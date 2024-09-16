Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,748 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,665,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
