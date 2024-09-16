Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $216.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.50. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

