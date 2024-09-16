Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,986,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $30.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $782.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.