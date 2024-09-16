Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.29% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WHG opened at $12.70 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

(Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.