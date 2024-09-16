Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $59.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BOH opened at $64.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

