Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $288.87 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

