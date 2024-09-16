Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.