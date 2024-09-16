Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 85.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,521,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,491,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $208.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

