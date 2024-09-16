Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $29.10 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $670.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

