Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 983 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

