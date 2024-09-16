PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCTTW opened at $2.64 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

