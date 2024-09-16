Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

GMED stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $91,711,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 153.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,841 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

