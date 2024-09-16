Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $203.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $149.59 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,436,000. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

