Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Lowered by Analyst

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

OGS stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 127.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $4,736,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

