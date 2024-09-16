Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Lifted by Zacks Research

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $277.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

