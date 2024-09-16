Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Raised by Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

