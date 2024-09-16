Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.70 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

KEC stock opened at C$13.75 on Monday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.61 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The company has a market cap of C$600.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.82.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

