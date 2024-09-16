Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

