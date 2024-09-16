Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for ADF Group Inc. Issued By Atrium Research (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atrium Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for ADF Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ADF Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for ADF Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

DRX stock opened at C$11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.46. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$20.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

