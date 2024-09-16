Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,014 shares of company stock worth $7,070,162. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. KBC Group NV grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

