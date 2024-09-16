Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

MRVL opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $4,505,520. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

