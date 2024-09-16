Quest Partners LLC Acquires 3,702 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in National Vision by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $69,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,595,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 368,750 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $855.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

