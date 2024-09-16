Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

