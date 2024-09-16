Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 337.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

