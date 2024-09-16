Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kemper by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

