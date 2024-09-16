Quest Partners LLC Purchases 2,684 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11,183.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hasbro by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

