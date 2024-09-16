Quest Partners LLC Purchases 2,821 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 35,262.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

CELH opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

