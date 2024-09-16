Quest Partners LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE J opened at $143.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.