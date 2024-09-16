Quest Partners LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.99 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.