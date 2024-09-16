Quest Partners LLC Takes $160,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average of $302.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

