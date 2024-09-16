Quest Partners LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $114.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.