Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

