Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Sells $107,136.96 in Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.