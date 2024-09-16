Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.05 on Monday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

