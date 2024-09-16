Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.05 on Monday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

