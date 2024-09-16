Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Caleres, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAL

Caleres Stock Up 5.2 %

Caleres stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Caleres has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.