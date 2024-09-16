Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

7/23/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

