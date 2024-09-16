Research Analysts Set Expectations for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.79). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 146,394 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.