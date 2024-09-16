Reviewing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -28.83% -22.91% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zura Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zura Bio currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 318.92%. Given Zura Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zura Bio beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

