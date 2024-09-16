Reviewing Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.5% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 13.37% 4.18% 1.75% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Spine Injury Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $7.44 billion 2.33 $977.82 million N/A N/A Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 523,947.53 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -331.28

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Spine Injury Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW. It also owns and operates 66,539.17 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

