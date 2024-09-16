Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Oxford Industries worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $85.15 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

