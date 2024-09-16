Richard Dufresne Sells 4,400 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total transaction of C$998,326.12.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,420.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total transaction of C$1,092,546.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total value of C$591,000.03.

George Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WN opened at C$225.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$196.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$229.22.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 13.0771496 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

