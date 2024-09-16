Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.